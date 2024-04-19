'Chopped' Champion From Bergen County Opens Third Restaurant In Morristown

Shaka Kitchen, which has two locations in Hoboken, opened their third location in Morristown at 62 South St. this month. The restaurant is run by sisters Kiersten and Krista Gormeley, who spent a year in the Aloha State a decade ago that changed their lives.

Enjoying the local cuisine, Kiersten, who won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" in 2021 started formulating recipes in her head. Kiersten realized there were no poke and acai bowl restaurants in the United States so she decided to start one, opening the original Shaka Kitchen in 2016. A second location followed in 2018. The restaurant's mantra is "Eat Well. Feel Well. Be Well."

The Gormeleys are Wyckoff natives with Kiersten living in Jersey City and Krista residing in Hoboken.

The 20-seat Morristown location will be offering brunch on weekends and will be selling their bottled sauces on location.

Shaka Kitchen aims to cater to customers dietary needs, offering vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant based food and making everything in-house, so there is no added sugar or soy. The restaurant also caters to carnivores, offering locally sourced, grass-fed meet with no hormones, and featuring seafood from Peter's Fish Market in Midland Park and the Fulton Fish Market.

Popular menu items include the island salmon salad, grilled salmon with quinoa, napa cabbage, greens, carrots, red bell pepper, mango, bean sprouts, edamame, scallions, cilantro, cashews, avocado and house made fried wontons with our signature chili peanut sauce and a sriracha drizzle and a mauna kea bowl with wild caught ahi tuna, white rice, mango, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, avocado, spicy shaka sauce.

Shaka Kitchen also offers smoothies and staying true to its Hawaiian roots, offers an Aloha smoothie, with coconut Milk, pitaya, banana, and pineapple.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.