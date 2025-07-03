Shae McCusker, Former South Jersey Police Officer, Kean Lax Player, Dies At 30

Shae, of Marlton, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 28 at just 30 years old, according to his obituary on the Bradley Funeral Home website.

Shae graduated from Cherokee High School and went on to attend Kean University, where he earned a criminal justice degree and played on the men’s lacrosse team, his obituary says. He later graduated top of his class from the Camden County Police Academy and joined the Waterford Township Police Department, fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming a police officer like his father, Stephen McCusker, who preceded him in death.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by George Meyer and Brittany McCusker had raised more than $43,700 as of Thursday, July 3, to support funeral costs and help his fiancée, Kelly Ethridge.

“One word that keeps coming up as we remember Shae is ‘lucky,’” organizers wrote. “Lucky to have known him, lucky to have loved him, lucky enough to hear him laugh and see him smile.”

“Shae loved life so much and lived it to the fullest… Still, his love of life was pale in comparison to the love he had for his family, his friends, and, of course, his true other half, partner and best friend, his fiancée Kelly,” the campaign says. Funds will also go toward helping her navigate any future expenses.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road in Marlton. A memorial service will follow at 12 noon, with a celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m. at Little Mill Country Club.

Click here to view Shae McCusker's complete obituary and here to view the GoFundMe campaign.

