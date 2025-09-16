'Sexy Red,' No Diddy:' Saddle Brook Man Arrested In Brothers' Heroin Mill, Cops Say

Detectives began tracking the operation earlier this year, following the Darling brothers from their East Orange home into multiple counties, Essex County Sheriff Amir D. Jones said. Search warrants led authorities to Saddle Brook, Middlesex County, and ultimately 2505 Aqueduct Avenue in The Bronx, where the heroin was processed and packaged for sale, Jones said,

Inside the Bronx location, investigators found more than eight kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, $61,350 in suspected drug proceeds, and 62 different heroin stamps. Authorities believe “thousands of bricks of heroin were being produced weekly from the mill.”

Back in New Jersey, officers seized 188 bricks of suspected heroin weighing about 470 grams, along with a Springfield Armory XD-9 handgun and 69 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The firearm had been reported stolen out of Matthews, NC, Jones said.

Sheriff’s officers arrested Shaheed Darling and Alhaqqah Darling, both of East Orange, along with Aziz Khwaja of Saddle Brook. The heroin bricks were packaged for street sale and stamped with brand names including “Black Caesar,” “Sexy Red,” and “No Diddy.”

“This was a complex, high-level operation — and it ended because of focused, disciplined police work,” Sheriff Jones said. “Our office pursued this case with determination and precision. This takedown reflects the strength of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office — and our commitment to keeping our children and our communities safe from harm.”

All three men face charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, distribution near school property, and money laundering.

The takedown was led by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office with help from the DEA REDRUM Task Force, Middlesex County SWAT, Bergen County SWAT, and Newark Police.

