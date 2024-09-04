'Sexiest Doctor Alive' Is NJ Physician: Dr. Mike Talks Rise To Fame On Dax Shepard Podcast

Mikhail Varshavski, more commonly known as "Dr. Mike," is a guest on the Wednesday, Sept. 4 episode of Dax Shepard's "Experts on Expert" podcast — an offshoot of the "Armchair Expert" podcast.

Varshavski is a primary care physician at Chatham Family Medicine and has 12.6M subscribers on YouTube.

On "Experts on Expert," Varshavski sits down with Shepard and co-host Monica Padman to discuss his rise to fame, being the son of immigrant parents, and various health-related topics.

Varshavski admits his "viral moment" was "all about looks," having been named "Sexiest Doctor Alive" by PEOPLE in 2015, but wanted to "move it into something meaningful."

He began with charity, auctioning off a date and donating the proceeds (a six-figure number).

He also said he got many invites to go on TV, but made sure to talk about something health-related. Varshavski said that worked for about two weeks.

Varshavski decided to move to social media, which he said "eliminated some gatekeepers."

Varshavski, Shepard, and Padman also discussed some of the most alarming trends in the diet space: Intermittent fasting, keto, and carnivore diets among them, the doctor said. He ultimately agreed Layne Norton that it all comes down to being in a caloric deficit.

Shepard recently signed a deal for "Armchair Expert" with Amazon's podcast company Wondery. The deal was reportedly $80 million.

Click here to listen to Dr. Mike on Experts on Expert.

