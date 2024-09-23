Sex Workers Robbed, Sexually Assaulted By Trio At Gunpoint In Jersey City: Prosecutor

The two women agreed to meet three men, Mohamed Mohamed, 24, Abdalla Abdelsalam Elsayed, 20, and Mahmoud Hegazi, 18, all Jersey City residents, at an apartment on Bergen Avenue in exchange for sex for money, according to a criminal complaint.

After having sex with the men, one of the men pulled out a handgun, held it to one of the women and demanded money. The gun was held as she spoke on a phone call, forcing her to respond she was "okay," according to the complaint.

The woman was taken to the bathroom where all three men took turns sexually assaulting her, according the complaint. While she was being sexually assaulted, another man demanded her phone, unlocked it, and used phone to access her banking apps and transfer money, according to the complaint.

The other woman said she notice her purse was missing, and then one of the men pulled a gun on her and demanded her phone, before all three men took turns sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint. Some of the acts may have been filmed, according to the complaint.

The men used an app on her phone to transfer money to accounts bearing the names Mohamed Mohamed and Mousa Hegazi, according to the complaint.

The three men were charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, making terroristic threats and extortion, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

