Sex For Protection From Gangs: NJ Man Convicted Of Sexual Assault, Prosecutor Says

A 39-year-old Newark man was convicted of sexual assault on Friday, June 13, after he coerced women into having sex with him, claiming it would protect them from gangs, authorities said.

Salaam Leaks

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Salaam Leeks sexually assaulted three women in 2015 and 2016 in Newark by falsely claiming that the victims and their families were in danger from a street gang, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

He told each woman that engaging in sex with him would protect them from harm, Stephens said. The women had sex with Leeks under coercion and without their freely given consent, Stephens said.

Leeks faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in August, Stephens said.

