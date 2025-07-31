Sex Acts Offered At Massage Spa Run By Atlantic City Man, Police Say

Edward Yazbeck, 66, was arrested Tuesday, July 29, following a months-long investigation by the New Castle County Division of Police’s Drug and Human Trafficking Investigations Team, with help from the Delaware Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Unit.

Yazbeck was identified as the owner of JJ Massage Therapy Spa, located at 4 Garden of Eden Road in Wilmington.

The investigation revealed that multiple clients received massages from female workers who then offered illicit sexual acts in exchange for money, police said.

The Delaware Division of Professional Regulation was notified about the business. Police say the female workers found inside the spa were referred to the department’s Victim Services Unit for support and resources.

Yazbeck was arrested and charged with:

One felony count of promoting prostitution, second degree

One misdemeanor count of criminal nuisance

One misdemeanor count of an unlicensed massage establishment

He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and taken to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $13,000 cash bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.