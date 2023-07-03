Partly Cloudy 87°

Severe Thunderstorms, 75 MPH Winds, Frequent Lightning Threaten New Jersey

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by the National Weather Service across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania Monday, July 3.

Severe storm watch Monday, July 3. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Hail the size of a ping pong ball, wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour and frequent lightning were all being forecast until 10 p.m.

While North and Central Jersey are likely to see only heavy rain, parts of South Jersey and Greater Philadelphia could see more damaging storms, AccuWeather predicts.

Meteorologist Joe Cioffi noted elevated tornado risk in Central Jersey, and severe risks for isolated thunderstorms for much of the East Coast on Tuesday, July 4.

