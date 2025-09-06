Mostly Cloudy 86°

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect Throughout Northeast

With an approaching cold front about to trigger extreme weather, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect throughout the Northeast.

The&nbsp;Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers the broad area shown in yellow and last until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
It was issued around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, and lasts through 8 p.m. The population of the areas under the watch is about 44 million, and covers 11 states:  New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Delaware

Storms will be accompanied by heavy rain, winds gusts up to 70 miles per hour, and possible large hail and isolated tornadoes.

"In addition, heavy rain will likely produce areas of urban and poor drainage flooding, along with a localized flash flood risk," the National Weather Service also noted.

