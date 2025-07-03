Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For These NJ Counties

It went into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 3 and lasts until 10 p.m.

"There is potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts, this afternoon into evening," the weather service said.

Wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour could cause power outages.

Damage to trees and power lines may occur, with some resulting power outages, the weather service notes.

Isolated instances of 1-inch hail and urban/poor drainage flooding are possible.

Counties covered by the watch are:

New York

Albany, Bronx, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Westchester, Yates

New Jersey

Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut

Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, Windham

Pennsylvania

Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming

Massachusetts

Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester

