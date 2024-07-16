A Few Clouds 95°

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Much Of NJ, PA: Here's The Timing

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania.

Severe storm warning issued for the region Tuesday, July 16.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
The watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 and applies to all of New Jersey.

In Pennsylvania, the watch covers Adams, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Wayne, Wyoming, and York in Pennsylvania.

Temps are expected to feel as hot as 100 or 105 degrees in much of the region, according to the NWS. 

A chance of showers and thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall is being forecast after 5 p.m.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 96 and another chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the NWS.

