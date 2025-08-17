Several People Suffer Burns, Prompting Recall Of Popular Tea Kettle

Synergy Housewares issued the recall for about 40,000 Wolfgang Puck stainless steel petite tea kettles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 14. The kettles came with a removable tea infuser basket.

The recall comes after at least 10 incidents in which the kettle's infuser basket lid came loose and fell during use. Five of those cases involved burns or scalding injuries, according to the CPSC.

The 14-ounce stainless-steel kettles were sold in beige, black, pink, and red. "Wolfgang Puck Petite Kettle" and one of the lot codes are printed on the bottom.

The kettles were sold on the HSN television network and HSN's website. They were available from August 2020 through January 2025 for about $20.

Owners should stop using the kettle immediately and contact Synergy Housewares for a free replacement lid. The kettles were made in China and imported by Synergy Housewares, which is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

You can learn more about the recall on the Synergy Housewares website or by calling 855-837-4111.

