Seton Hall Student IDed As Person Struck By Train In South Orange: NJ Transit

Joseph DeBari, a junior accounting major at Seton Hall University, was struck by a train not in passenger service, west of the South Orange station around 7:35 p.m., NJ Transit officials said.

The train was being moved eastbound on the Morris and Essex Line and no customers were on board and no crew were injured, NJ Transit said.

A lifelong Bridgewater resident, DeBari was an avid sports fan, who rooted for the Mets and Seton Hall basketball, editing the sports section of the Setonian, according to his obituary.

A graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School, DeBari is survived by his parents, Giovanni and Angela, his brother, Christopher, his grandfather, Albert, and numerous family members, his obituary reads.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Kearns Funeral Home in Whitehouse Station and he will buried at Holy Cress Cemetery in Basking Ridge.

