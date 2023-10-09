Seton Hall Basketball Star Safe After Hamas Attacks

Whitehead is overseas playing for Ironi Ness Ziona in the Israeli Basketball League.

"This is crazy," Whitehead said during the attacks. "Prayers to Israel."

Hamas, which controls Gaza, launched a surprise attack on Israel, wounding thousands and killing hundreds in the longtime conflict.

“Citizens of Israel," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday. "Not in an operation, not in rounds: At war."

Whitehead said he was thankful to the Israeli Defense System for keeping him safe.

"I woke up this morning with my life at risk," Whitehead said from Greece. "I stand with them. Thank you Israel."

At Seton Hall, Whitehead helped lead the Pirates to their first Big East Championship in 23 years. The Brooklyn native spent two seasons playing for his hometown Nets and has played in Germany, Israel, Turkey, Montenegro and Kazakhstan.

