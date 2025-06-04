Services Set For Hudson Sheriff's Officer Who Fell To His Death From 9th Floor Window

Rivera fell to his death from a ninth-floor window of the county's administration building, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

A lifelong Bayonne resident, Rivera served in the Bayonne Police Department before joining the sheriff's department, his obituary reads. Rivera was a 3rd degree black belt, who trained at Senshi Tori Mixed Martial Arts in Bayonne, run by his father, according to his obituary. Rivera was also a Golden Gloves boxing champion, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser for Rivera's family has been created by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, PBA Local 334.

"Justin was a dedicated officer, and most importantly a loving father," Hector Valle, the president of the union, wrote. "His loss leaves a profound void that can never be filled."

As of Wednesday, June 4, more than $29,000 has been raised.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 5, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Migliaccio Funeral Home in Bayonne and Rivera will be laid to rest at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

