Truck Plows Through Intersection, Crushes Tesla In Bergenfield (Developing)

A Tesla was completely demolished in a crash involving a commercial truck in Bergenfield on Thursday, June 26, Daily Voice has learned.

Photo Credit: David Richard
Photo Credit: David Richard
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened at New Bridge Road and Woodbine Street, close to Lidl at 5:45 p.m., according to witnesses at the scene.

Footage obtained by Daily Voice shows the truck barreling through the intersection into oncoming traffic in both directions. The truck then overturned and took down a traffic pole, which appears to have landed on a Honda sedan.

The condition of the drivers and potential injuries were not immediately clear.

Daily Voice has reached out to Bergenfield police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

