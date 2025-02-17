Employee Shot In Face With Crossbow At Route 46 Store: Prosecutor

The attack — an attempted homicide — happened around 5:55 p.m. at a business at 104 Route 46 East according to Jeff Angermeyer, the BCPO's Deputy Chief of Detectives.

The BCPO did not say exactly where the assault occurred, however, photos by Kyle Mazza/UNF News show investigators at Birds By Joe 2 and the bike shop next door. Last month, a $7,000 African parrot was stolen from Birds by Joe 2.

Officers from the Saddle Brook Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a seriously injured woman and found the victim suffering from a crossbow wound to the face. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, officials said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, led by Chief Matthew Finck, and the Saddle Brook Police Department, under Chief John Zotollo, launched a joint investigation at the scene. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect, who remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.