Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Paramus (Update)

The crash happened near 278 Farview Ave. at approximately 6:50 p.m., according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

Jeff Angermeyer, Deputy Chief of Detectives for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, said that his office was notified by local police of a fatal pedestrian crash.

The count's Fatal Accident Task Force is assisting Paramus police with the investigation near Haase Avenue.

Guidetti said the roadway was expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.