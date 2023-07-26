Shallow Fog 67°

Serious Injury Reported In Fierce Waldwick Collision

An occupant was critically injured and a MINI Cooper and a Nissan Sentra were both severely damaged in a violent crash in Waldwick.

One of the victims was seriously injured in the crash on Wyckoff Avenue near Harrison Avenue in Waldwick on Tuesday, July 25.
Jerry DeMarco
One of two victims taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood was reportedly semi-conscious with a serious head injury after the collision at Wyckoff and Harrison avenues near the Giant Farmer's Market around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Waldwick police, firefighters and EMS workers were joined by two ambulance crews from Valley.

All Points Towing removed the vehicles.

No further information was immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

