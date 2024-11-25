Serious Crash Shuts Route 80

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 53 in Wayne.
A serious motor vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 80 on Monday morning, Nov. 25 in Passaic County.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 53 in Wayne.
As of 11:40 a.m., two right lanes were closed.
