PA Motorcyclist Killed Hitting One Car, Run Over By Another On Route 78 (Update)

At 10:04 p.m., a BMW motorcycle traveling eastbound on Route 78 in Greenwich Township struck the back of a 2017 Toyota Camry, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was ejected and was subsequently struck by a 2020 Toyota Camry, killing him, Marchan said.

The driver of the 2017 Toyota Camry sustained minor injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.