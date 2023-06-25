A Few Clouds 81°

SHARE

23-Year-Old Airlifted After Driver Sends Car Into Oncoming Traffic On I-78: Police

A 23-year-old woman was flown to the hospital in a crash on Interstate 78 Sunday, June 25, New Jersey State Police said.

A serious crash closed a portion of I-78 Sunday, June 25.
A serious crash closed a portion of I-78 Sunday, June 25. Photo Credit: NJSP
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

An Acura Integra driven by a 23-year-old Manville man ran off the highway to the left and crossed the center median, entering the westbound lanes around 9 a.m. near milepost 22.7, in Clinton Township, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Acura was struck by a westbound Hyundai.

The 23-year-old Acura driver was seriously injured, as was his passenger, a Middlesex woman, who was flown to the hospital. The Hyundai's passengers suffered moderate injuries.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE