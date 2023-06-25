23-Year-Old Airlifted After Driver Sends Car Into Oncoming Traffic On I-78: Police

An Acura Integra driven by a 23-year-old Manville man ran off the highway to the left and crossed the center median, entering the westbound lanes around 9 a.m. near milepost 22.7, in Clinton Township, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Acura was struck by a westbound Hyundai.

The 23-year-old Acura driver was seriously injured, as was his passenger, a Middlesex woman, who was flown to the hospital. The Hyundai's passengers suffered moderate injuries.

