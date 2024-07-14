'Serious Bodily Injuries' Sustained In Hit-Run: Bergen County Prosecutors

The serious crash happened at the intersection of Route 46 East and Bergen Turnpike in Little Ferry, NJ around 3;08 a.m. on July 14, as detailed in the release.

One person in the struck vehicle was injured and taken to an area hospital, while the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, according to the release.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Little Ferry Police Department are investigating.

No additional information was available at the time of publishing.

Check back here for possible updates.

