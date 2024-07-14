Mostly Cloudy 87°

'Serious Bodily Injuries' Sustained In Hit-Run: Bergen County Prosecutors

One person "sustained serious bodily injuries" in a hit-and-run crash the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Sunday afternoon. 

 Photo Credit: Little Ferry Police Department
Jillian Pikora
The serious crash happened at the intersection of Route 46 East and Bergen Turnpike in Little Ferry, NJ around 3;08 a.m. on July 14, as detailed in the release. 

One person in the struck vehicle was injured and taken to an area hospital, while the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, according to the release.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Little Ferry Police Department are investigating.

No additional information was available at the time of publishing.

Check back here for possible updates. 

