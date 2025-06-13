Serial Porch Pirate Followed Delivery Trucks Through Garfield, Busted Again: Cops

Jaquiece S. Smith was arrested on Wednesday, June 11, following an investigation by the Garfield Police Criminal Investigation Division that found he followed delivery trucks and stole items off porches, according to a press release issued by Captain Mario Pozo.

Smith had been trailing Amazon, USPS, UPS, and FedEx trucks throughout May and June, waiting for packages to be dropped off before taking them from unsuspecting victims, Pozo said.

Detectives Sebastian Tyburski, Jonathan Librizzi, and Patrolman Marvin Monroig observed Smith leave his home and get into a blue Honda Accord. A computer check revealed the car’s temporary registration was expired, prompting officers to initiate a traffic stop at Northview Terrace and Outwater Lane, Pozo said.

Smith, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested without incident, police said.

He was charged with 10 counts of unlawfully taking certain moveable property and transported to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains pending an initial judicial hearing.

Smith was arrested in Garfield in January 2024, and then in Lyndhurst a month later, each time for stealing packages from porches.

Garfield Police are urging residents who believe their packages were stolen to report the incident to the department.

