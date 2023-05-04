Serial NJ Phony Fire Inspector Has Yet To Learn His Lesson, Police In DC Say

Carrion, who was being held at Riker's Island for a parole violation when he was being sought out of various New Jersey towns in 2018, is now wanted out of the nation's capital for pulling the same stunt that landed him in trouble with the law back then.

This time, 56-year-old Carrion posed as a fire inspector at a DC bagel shop on April 21, and left with nearly $1,000 in cash, according to DC News Now. Police said only that he's wanted on a first-degree fraud charge for an incident on the 1000 block of 7th Street, NW.

In 2018, Carrion posed as a fire inspector at the Willowbrook Mall, then demanded $476.50, Wayne Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said at the time. It was not immediately clear if the warrant issued out of the Garden State was the one stemming from that incident — or the ones in Carlstadt, Fort Lee, Rochelle Park.

At the time, Carrion was also wanted out of six other states, and had been using various aliases, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers, Martin said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Carrion or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

