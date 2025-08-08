Serial Burglar, Juvenile Nabbed For Stealing 2 BMWs: Fairfield PD

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7:57 a.m., officers responded to Colt Street for a report of a motor vehicle stolen from a driveway of a home overnight, Fairfield police said.

Altamir Thornton and the juvenile entered the home through a window and stole cash and a key fob to a 2024 BMW X7M, police said. The vehicle, along with a BMW X5 were later spotted in Glen Avenue that day. The BMW X5 was stolen from Piscataway, police said.

The two BMWs were later observed in Cedar Grove by police, officers said. Both vehicles fled from a Cedar Grove police officer, authorities said.

After a 16-month long investigation, both suspects were identified and taken into custody.

They are charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft by unlawful taking, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy.

Thornton has been involved in several high profile burglaries. Thornton was one of four people arrested for a burglary spree that hit homes in Englewood, Cresskill, Paramus, and Tenafly during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said

He had previously been arrested for a burglary in Englewood in Summer 2024 and a violent home invasion and carjacking in Union Township in September 2024, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.