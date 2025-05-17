Senior Fire Captain In Bergen County Forged Fit Tests For Other Firefighters: Officials

While acting as a senior fire captain in Emerson, Richard A. Solimando, 45, “improperly conducted respirator fit tests for members of the Emerson Fire Department and fraudulently signed acknowledgements for each report" between Jan. 7 and Jan. 27, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Solimando was arrested on Friday, May 16 in Paramus, and charged with one count of third-degree forgery, and one count of fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

He was released pending his first court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.