Sen. Booker Declines To Endorse Mamdani For Mayor: 'Let NY Politics Be NY Politics'

In a CNN interview Tuesday, Booker declined to endorse Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist, who won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary in June. Mamdani has alarmed some centrist Democrats with his previous calls to defund the police and criticism of Israel.

Booker said he would "let New York politics be New York politics."

“We’ve got enough challenges in Jersey," Booker said. "I got a governor’s race. I’m supporting Mikie Sherrill. I got legislative races. That’s where my energy is going to go going into November. New York City, I love you. You’re my neighbor. You’re about 10 miles from where I live. You guys figure out your elections. I’m going to focus on mine."

Without directly criticizing Mamdani, Booker said "defund the police" is wrong.

"I’m going to speak for Jersey. Newark, New Jersey, a majority Black city, five days after the George Floyd incident, if you had polled my city and said, ‘Do you want more police, less police, or the same amount of police?’ Newark would have overwhelmingly voted for more police,” Booker said.

Booker said New Jersey residents don't want people violating their rights, but do want their communities to feel safe and secure.

"The police are part of that. An essential part of that equation," Booker said. "So anybody who’s saying ‘defund the police’ is wrong, and within the Democratic Party or within the nation, I will always fight that.”

