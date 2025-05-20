Selena Gomez Creates Oreo Flavor Inspired By Her Childhood: See What They Taste Like

The pop star and actress is partnering with Oreo for a cookie inspired by her love of horchata, Mondelēz International said in a news release on Tuesday, May 20.

The cookies feature chocolate cinnamon-flavored wafers filled with a sweetened condensed milk-flavored creme, along with a second layer of chocolate and cinnamon creme with cinnamon sugar bits.

"Making my own Oreo cookie was a lot of fun," Gomez said. "I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment. I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it."

Each cookie is stamped with one of six embossments designed for Gomez's fans, who are known as "Selenators." About one in every three packs will also contain a cookie with Gomez's actual signature, marking the first time an autograph has appeared on an Oreo.

The cookie collaboration goes beyond flavor.

A portion of the proceeds will support youth mental health through a donation to the Rare Impact Fund, which Gomez launched in 2020 to expand access to mental health education and services.

"Tapping into Selena's world — her cultural roots, her loyal fan base, her musical journey — propels the Oreo brand's cultural relevance and playful personality to new heights," said Michelle Deignan, Oreo's US vice president. "The OREO brand is constantly discovering new parts of itself through creative and unexpected innovations. This collaboration embodies our commitment to delighting our consumers in unexpected ways and further establishes our footprint in the music industry."

This is the latest musical collab for Oreo. The cookie brand released a flavor with rapper and singer Post Malone in February.

Gomez's cookies will be available for presale in the US starting on Monday, June 2. They'll be available in stores nationwide on Monday, June 9.

Fans in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and New Zealand will also be able to find Gomez's cookies in June.

