Seen Them? Paterson Girl, 12, Boy, 14, Still Missing

Emmanuel Frierson and Amileon Johnson were last seen on Monday, Dec. 18, and are "possibly together in the downtown area by the center of the city," police wrote in an alert.

Emmanuel, who's 14 years old and 6 feet tall, was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Amileon, who's 12, was wearing an olive green hoodie and carrying a black book bag.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find them is asked to call the Paterson PD Juvenile Division: (973) 321-1126.

