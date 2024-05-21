Seen Them? Hoboken PD Seeks Help ID'ing 'Persons Of Interest' In Aborted Carjacking

The victim’s 2020 Range Rover was unlocked and running in the 100 block of River Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. March 27, police said.

Seeing someone get into the driver’s seat, the victim jumped into the passenger seat, tussled with the intruder and turned off the engine, they said.

The victim told police he took a shot to the face before the assailant bailed out and ran off with a second person.

Hoboken EMS treated the victim, who police said refused further attention for what were called minor injuries.

Detectives John Quinones, Christine Collins, Michael Losurdo, Andrew Perez, Vito Gigante, and Officer Ramon Estrella identified two persons of interest who are believed to have left Hoboken that afternoon via a PATH train.

Police use the term as a catch-all for a variety of circumstances.

Sometimes they know or aren’t sure whether there’s enough evidence to charge someone as a defendant or to even be able tocall that person a suspect.

Maybe that person is somehow involved in the crime but only to a point – what’s commonly called a material witness.

By getting certain people to meet with them, especially without the protection of a lawyer, police could shake loose the particulars they need to charge those people or others.

Going in, they don’t have to read the person his or her constitutional rights. Coming out, that person could be in cuffs.

ANYONE who can identify the pair in the photos, or has information that could help authorities do so, is asked to contact Quinones at Quinonesj@hobokenpdnj.gov or (201) 420-2100 ext. 3182.

