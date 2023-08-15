Overcast 72°

Seen That Movie Before: Yet Another Tractor-Trailer Jackknifes On Notorious Route 287 Stretch

A diesel exhaust fluid tank ripped open when yet another tractor-trailer jackknifed overnight Tuesday on a notorious stretch of Route 287 near the New York State border in Mahwah, closing that side of the highway once more.

"When is enough enough?" Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki asked following yet another tractor-trailer crash on northbound Route 287 in his town.
Jerry DeMarco
It was around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 15 when the Target rig went wrong on northbound Route 287 near mile marker 64.

The roadway once again had to be closed so the tractor-trailer could be removed and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials unit could handle the fuel spill.

No injuries were reported.

Mahwah firefighters responded along with New Jersey State Police, who are investigating the cause, and the state Department of Transporation, which temporarily closed all northbound lanes and detoured traffic onto Route 208.

The crash follows another in almost the exact same spot this past weekend.

SEE: Yet Another Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 287 Near NJ/NY Border

Nonstop crashes -- mostly involving tractor-trailers as well as trucks -- have plagued the stretch of highway for years while bringing unheeded pleas for relief from area residents and commuters.

Authorities say slick conditions from road repaving have ironically made matters even worse.

Combine that with what the locals say is unsafe speed and it adds up to a sizable amount of stress -- not to mention the risk of injury or even death -- for responders and civilians alike.

There was another crash up the road overnight Tuesday involving a vehicle that went down an embankment near Hamburg Turnpike about a half hour later.

