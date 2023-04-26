Fair 58°

SHARE

FOUND! Missing 8-Year-Old North Jersey Boy Safe, Sound

Fear grew as the search for a missing North Jersey boy continued on Wednesday.

Alan Wang, 8, was found safe and sound less than a mile from his Paramus home, authorities said.
Alan Wang, 8, was found safe and sound less than a mile from his Paramus home, authorities said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Minutes turned to frightful hours as a search intensified for 8-year-old boy Alan Wang of Paramus -- who was eventually found safe and sound.

Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg confirmed the happy news shortly after 6:30 p.m. April 26.

A civilian spotted Alan near a Route 17 restaurant about 3/4 of a mile from his home and called police. Alan was quickly reunited with his family.

"The sun started going down, which was going to affect our search efforts," a responder said. "We're happy a bystander located him for us."

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE