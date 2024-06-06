Seen HIM? Bicycle-Riding Burglar With 20-Year Rap Sheet Strikes Again (And Again) In Teaneck

A bail reform poster boy if ever there was one, Aley Beretay has been busted dozens of times since 2002 -- although never for anything significant enough to put him away for very long.

Late November, for instance, Teaneck police arrested for stealing a bicycle barely 24 hours after he'd been released from jail.

Another judge released him less than 48 hours later.

This time, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said, a victim showed officers doorbell camera video of Beretay climbing in through a porch window of a Longview Court home at 1:30 a.m. Monday, June 3.

Beretay -- whose last known address is in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan -- fled with a GT bicycle, two pairs of sneakers, and several electrical cords, the chief said.

When officers spotted him near the T-State Plaza a short time later, McGurr said, Beretay hopped off the stolen bicycle, tossed a bag he was carrying and ran toward Englewood Avenue.

Inside the bag was a collection of swag, including sunglasses and multiple pairs of earphones still in their original boxes from area burglaries and shopliftings, he said.

Beretay eluded a subsequent dragnet.

Police, in turn, produced a complaint charging Beretay with burglary, theft and resisting arrest. Meanwhile, they kept an eye out.

It was around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when police were called to the parking lot of the Davis, Saperstein & Salomon law firm on Cedar Lane, where a vehicle burglar had been spotted holding a hand truck.

Responding officers recovered the hand truck and a black bag containing several cases of energy drinks, the chief said.

It was Beretay again, he said.

ANYONE who sees Beretay, or knows where to find him, is asked to immediately call 911.

Anonymous tips could also be given to Bergen County Crime Stoppers on the group's website or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Or you can contact Teaneck police at (201) 837-2600.

All calls will be kept confidential.

