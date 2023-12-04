Fair 47°

Seen HER? Search Continues For Runaway Bergen Teen

The search for a 14-year-old runaway from Ridgefield Park has entered its fifth day.

Photo Credit: FACEBOOK
The good news is that Jasmine Medina has apparently been active on social media and texted friends that she's OK. Loved ones and authorities still hadn't found her as of Monday morning, Dec. 4, however.

The last adult to reportedly see Jasmine said she was headed to school at 7:30 a.m. last Nov. 30.

Ridgefield Park police confirmed that they're actively searching for the freshman. The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency also reportedly is involved.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Jasmine is asked to immediately call police at (201) 641-6400.

