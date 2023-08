Eileen Heffernan, 75, left her Kinderkamack Road home and was last seen at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 26, borough police said.

Police pinged her cellphone to Branchville, in Sussex County, and she was found a short time later.

Hefferman was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, they said.

