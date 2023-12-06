See How Bergen County Hospitals Rank For Safety In America

The Leapfrog Group released the Fall 2023 hospital grades on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

An expert panel of doctors selects 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety to come up with grades for the nearly 3,000 hospitals and acute care centers nationwide. Click here for more on the methodology.

Here's how hospitals in Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Union, and Essex counties were graded for safety by the Leapfrog Group this year:

A:

B:

C:

Click here to see every New Jersey hospital's grade from The Leapfrog Group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.