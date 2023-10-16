SEE Anything? Woodland Park Pedestrian Killed On Sidewalk By Hit-And-Run Minivan

Lillian Zamlout, who lived in town, was walking on the sidewalk past Joey McBride’s Pub on McBride Avenue near the bridge over the Peckman River when she was struck around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, responders said.

The driver of the black Honda Odyssey that hit Zamlout kept going, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Woodland Park Chief of Police John Uzzalino confirmed Monday in a joint announcement.

Zamlout was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, they said

Authorities, meanwhile, urge anyone who might have seen something or has any information – or video – that might help identify the vehicle and/or driver.

You can call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email: tips@passaiccountynj.org. There’s also the Woodland Park Police Tip Line: (973) 345-8117.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.