SEE Anything? Woodland Park Pedestrian Killed On Sidewalk By Hit-And-Run Minivan

The search continued for a driver who took off after his minivan mounted a Woodland Park sidewalk and mowed down a 31-year-old local woman.

Lillian Zamlout was walking on the sidewalk past Joey McBride’s Pub on McBride Avenue in Woodland Park when she was run down around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15
Jerry DeMarco
Lillian Zamlout, who lived in town, was walking on the sidewalk past Joey McBride’s Pub on McBride Avenue near the bridge over the Peckman River when she was struck around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, responders said.

The driver of the black Honda Odyssey that hit Zamlout kept going, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Woodland Park Chief of Police John Uzzalino confirmed Monday in a joint announcement.

Zamlout was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, they said

Authorities, meanwhile, urge anyone who might have seen something or has any information – or video – that might help identify the vehicle and/or driver.

You can call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email: tips@passaiccountynj.org. There’s also the Woodland Park Police Tip Line: (973) 345-8117.

