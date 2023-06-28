Overcast 71°

SHARE

SEE Anything? Pickup Driver Sought In Hawthorne Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Death

UPDATE: An 83-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Hawthorne, friends of the victim said.

CPR was in progress on the victim following the crash at the corner of Wagaraw Road and Passaic Avenue around 8:50 p.m. June 28.
CPR was in progress on the victim following the crash at the corner of Wagaraw Road and Passaic Avenue around 8:50 p.m. June 28. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

His identity was being withheld pending full family notification following the crash at the corner of Wagaraw Road and Passaic Avenue around 8:50 p.m. June 28.

Police issued an alert for a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck out of Hawthorne -- with the New Jersey license plate W73-MCN -- which they said fled the scene.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was notified and forensic investigators from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office responded to collect evidence.

Fair Lawn police assisted with traffic control.

ANYONE who witnessed the crash or has information that can help identify the truck and/or driver is asked to call Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE