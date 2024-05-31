SEE Anything? Hit-And-Run Driver Critically Injures 76-Year-Old Kearny Man

They recovered the vehicle believed involved in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Kearny and Columbia avenues shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, May 30, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She didn't say, however, whether authorities had taken anyone into custody or had identified any suspects.

No area surveillance photos were provided.

The prosecutor did say that the victim remained in critical condition Friday at University Hospital in Newark, having been transported there by EMS after the crash.

Suarez asked that anyone with information regarding the crash contact her office at (201) 915-1345. Or leave an anonymous tip at: hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

"All information will be kept confidential," the prosecutor said.

