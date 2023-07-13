SEE Anything? Fleeing Auto Parts Thief Hits Saddle Brook Store Employee With SUV

The Hispanic driver being sought by police was merely shoplifting when he walked out of the Advance Auto Parts store on Market Street with two five-gallon pails full of merchandise around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

That changed after a store employee followed him and asked whether he intended to pay for everything, said Saddle Brook Police Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr., the officer in charge of the department.

The thief said no, then loaded the stolen merchandise into a white 2004 Nissan Murano and got behind the wheel, the chief said.

The 21-year-old employee took a cellphone photo of the vehicle and then was struck and thrown onto its hood, he said.

The worker sustained minor injuries to his arm and hip and was checked out by a crew from the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps before refusing further medical attention, the chief said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or can in any way help authorities can find the suspect and/or vehicle is asked to contact Saddle Brook Police Detective Peter Romero at (201) 587-7927.

