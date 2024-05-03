SEE Anything? Dog Found Dead In Crate In Carlstadt Industrial Area

The "visibly malnourished" small brown dog appeared to be a mixed Boxer breed and had no identifiable tags or readable microchips, Police Chief Thomas Cox said.

Bergen County Animal Control Officer Veronica Scotti met with Carlstadt Police Detective Kyle Torres and Officer Vanessa Jaramillo at the scene of the discovery on Commerce Boulevard just off Washington Avenue on Monday, April 29, shortly after 11 a.m., the chief said.

******

ANYONE who might have witnessed the dumping or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible is asked to contact the Carlstadt Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit: (201) 438-4810. Confidentiality will be protected.

Please share this story with others.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.