SEE ANYTHING? Bicyclist, 65, Seriously Injured In New Milford, Police Seek Hit-Run Driver

The victim was struck by a white newer-model Ford pickup

at the intersection of Boulevard and Hoffman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

“The bicyclist sustained significant injuries and was immediately rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he is recovering in the trauma unit,” Van Saders said on Monday, April 24.

The truck took off south on Boulevard towards New Bridge Road, he said.

The image above was taken from neighborhood home security video.

Anyone with information about the truck and/or the driver is asked to call New Milford Police Detective Jeffrey Compesi: (201) 967-8997. Or email: jcompesi@newmilfordnjpd.org.

