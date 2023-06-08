Smoke 69°

SEE ANYTHING? Arsonist Torches Lexus Overnight Off Route 4 In Teaneck

Someone poured an accelerant on a Lexis SUV parked on a Teaneck street and set it ablaze before dawn Thursday, responders said.

Teaneck police and firefighters responded to Woods Road, just off Belle Avenue and eastbound Route 4, to find the vehicle engulfed shortly before 4 a.m. June 8.
Jerry DeMarco
Township firefighters doused the flames.

Investigators began scouring the neighborhood for home surveillance video.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help find the person responsible for the arson is asked to call Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

