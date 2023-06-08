SEE ANYTHING? Arsonist Torches Lexus Overnight Off Route 4 In Teaneck

Police and firefighters responded to Woods Road, just off Belle Avenue and eastbound Route 4, to find the vehicle engulfed shortly before 4 a.m. June 8.

Township firefighters doused the flames.

Investigators began scouring the neighborhood for home surveillance video.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help find the person responsible for the arson is asked to call Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

