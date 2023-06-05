Sedan Topples Pole In Series Of Hackensack Crashes

The driver and a passenger got out of a Chevy Malibu on their own after it slammed into the pole outside the World Plaza Apartments on Prospect Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, city firefighters said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the Hackensack Fire Department said.

The crash left wires strewn across the roadway.

PSE&G was summoned to the scene.

It was one of a series of incidents that city firefighters responded to on Monday.

An Acura RDX landed on its driver's side after it struck a building on Kinderkamack Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Three occupants were taken to HUMC, city firefighters said.

Then there was the Jeep that went airborne, landing on a sedan, in the parking lot of a construction company on South River Street early Monday.

SEE: Double-Decked: Flying Jeep Lands On Sedan In Hackensack

