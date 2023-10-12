Sedan Pinballs In Route 80 Crash With Tractor-Trailer: Njsp

The Mazda driven by Carlos Encarnacion, 33, of Elmwood Park, and the Freightliner tractor semi-trailer were both headed west when the impact sent the Mazda off the road to the right and into the guardrail at milepost 62.2 shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The sedan then slammed into the highway's concrete divider, he said.

Encarnacion was hospitalized with serious injuries, the detective said.

The Freightliner driver, Argenis Correa Jr., 31, of Carteret, sustained minor injuries, he said.

State Police are investigating.

