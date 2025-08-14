Second Victim In Fatal US Steel's Clairton Coke Works Explosion Identified

Menefee was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the rubble Monday evening, officials said. He and Timothy Quinn, 39, of Westmoreland County, were both killed when the blast tore through the nation’s largest coke manufacturing facility just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Ten others were injured in the incident. Five had been hospitalized in critical but stable condition through Tuesday evening, officials said. As of Wednesday afternoon, two patients at AHN facilities had been discharged, while three remained hospitalized at UPMC Mercy.

The five other injured men were treated and released from Jefferson Hospital on Monday.

Hydrogen sulfide readings have remained below the threshold set by the state, officials said Tuesday.

The explosion’s cause remains under investigation by the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the County Fire Marshal, and ATF. Authorities have promised a thorough probe into what caused the deadly blast.

The Clairton Coke Works — located along the Monongahela River about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh — employs nearly 1,300 people and produces roughly 4.3 million tons of coke annually. USS has operated the facility for 109 years.

Details about Steven Menefee's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information, including photos, fundraisers, and his funeral details, with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

