Second Major Water Main Break In Days Rocks Thousands Across Paterson, Fair Lawn

Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) crews were installing line stops Monday, Aug. 25, at North 1st and Arch streets to temporarily block water flow so repairs could be made with minimal disruption, PVWC said. The work is expected to help restore water service to Paterson’s Riverside section and to Fair Lawn, which buys water wholesale from PVWC.

Daily Voice has asked PVWC for an estimated timeline.

According to 6ABC, the aging system — between 120 and 140 years old — failed just days after a separate break near Hinchliffe Stadium, where PVWC repaired 24-inch and 30-inch pipelines. PVWC’s large-scale flushing program, required before the boil water advisory can be lifted, has been paused until service is stabilized.

As of Monday morning, the advisory has been lifted for nearly 77,000 customers in parts of Paterson south of Broadway, east of Spruce Street, and west of Route 20. It remains in effect for all other PVWC customers in Paterson, Prospect Park, and for Manchester Utilities Authority customers in Haledon and North Haledon. Residents must boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth, or use bottled water, until further notice.

In Fair Lawn, the borough said the advisory remains in effect as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Senior Center and Memorial Pool are closed. Water pressure may fluctuate throughout the day, and residents must turn off outdoor sprinklers to conserve water.

PVWC reminded residents that its water quality crews wear official uniforms and carry photo ID badges, and to report suspicious activity to police.

