Second Chances: Bergen County Inmates Earn Forklift Licenses In Life-Changing Program

The 90-day initiative is part of the center’s broader rehabilitation efforts aimed at equipping participants with practical skills to support their reintegration into society.

The forklift certification program meets industry standards, giving participants a competitive edge when applying for jobs in warehouses, construction sites, and similar industries upon their release. It’s one of several programs offered by the BCCRC to reduce recidivism and create safer communities.

In addition to the forklift training, the BCCRC provides inmates with opportunities to earn high school equivalency diplomas through a GED completion course and culinary training in food preparation and kitchen operations. Each program is designed to offer inmates practical skills that enhance their chances of success after incarceration.

For more information about these programs and other initiatives from the Bergen County Correctional and Rehabilitation Center, visit www.bcsd.us or download the BCSO app for updates.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton emphasized the program’s impact.

“This achievement is a testament to the transformative power of education and training. By offering programs like forklift certification, GED completion, and our culinary program, we are helping individuals gain the tools they need to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities.”

