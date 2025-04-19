Search Teams Find Missing Juveniles After All-Night Scare In Passaic County: Officials

The West Milford Office of Emergency Management said it received a request for search and rescue support around 6:30 a.m. on April 19 to assist authorities in Pompton Lakes.

West Milford’s Search and Rescue Team deployed 19 members to join forces with several other agencies, including the Passaic County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, Bloomingdale Search and Rescue, and NJ Search and Rescue, according to a statement released by OEM officials.

Photos of the teens spread quickly on social media as search crews from multiple towns helped bring them home.

“Within a few hours, the juveniles were located,” the department said. “Great job by all agencies involved.”

Officials did not say where the teens were found.

